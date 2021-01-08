Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

Northern Technologies International stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. The stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a P/E ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.24. Northern Technologies International has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

Several analysts have commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

