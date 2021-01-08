Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%.

NASDAQ NTIC traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $12.05. 24,247 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,189. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NTIC. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

