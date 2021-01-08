Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

Shares of NTIC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.24. 133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,191. Northern Technologies International has a 12 month low of $4.70 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have commented on NTIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

