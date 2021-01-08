Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.81%.

NTIC traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,191. Northern Technologies International has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.45 million, a PE ratio of -82.73 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.81.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTIC shares. Northland Securities increased their price target on Northern Technologies International from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Technologies International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and internationally. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

