PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $877.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.37 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.
PriceSmart stock traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.12. PriceSmart has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $97.96.
Several brokerages have recently commented on PSMT. BidaskClub upgraded PriceSmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded PriceSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.
About PriceSmart
PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of December 04, 2020, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs.
