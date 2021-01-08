REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Issues Earnings Results

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $616.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.98 million. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share.

Shares of REV Group stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.52. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,043. The stock has a market cap of $540.82 million, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 2.82. REV Group has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of REV Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of REV Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.54.

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

