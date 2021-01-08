Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock traded down $2.37 on Friday, reaching $36.84. The stock had a trading volume of 16,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,391. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The company has a market cap of $998.66 million, a P/E ratio of 331.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 18th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 34.72%.

In related news, Director John D. Carter sold 4,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $98,211.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 90,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,012,141.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $85,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,270 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,440 shares of company stock worth $378,011. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 27th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.