The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share.

NYSE:GBX opened at $35.86 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GBX. TheStreet cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $75,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total transaction of $141,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,458.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,159 shares of company stock valued at $512,747 in the last three months. 2.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

