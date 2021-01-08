The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $403.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.25 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Shares of GBX opened at $35.86 on Friday. The Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 25th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on GBX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of The Greenbrier Companies from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $75,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,398.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Rittenbaum sold 6,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $166,029.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,629.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,159 shares of company stock worth $512,747. 2.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.