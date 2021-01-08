Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $45.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145,039. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.23. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $56.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBA. Citigroup reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.31.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

