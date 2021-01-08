Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WBA stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.21. 615,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,145,039. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.31.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

