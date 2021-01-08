WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.69, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

WDFC stock traded up $37.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $307.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,179. The firm has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $259.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.11. WD-40 has a 52-week low of $151.16 and a 52-week high of $272.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

In other WD-40 news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.32, for a total value of $383,260.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director William B. Noble sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,772.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,839 shares of company stock worth $1,385,816 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WDFC. BidaskClub cut WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on WD-40 from $250.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

WD-40 Company Profile

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

