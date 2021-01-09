Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $38.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. Accolade’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $49.67 on Friday. Accolade has a twelve month low of $28.68 and a twelve month high of $65.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.48.

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accolade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.08.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

