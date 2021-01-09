Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Accolade stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

