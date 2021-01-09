Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 9th, 2021

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $38.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Accolade stock opened at $49.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.48. Accolade has a one year low of $28.68 and a one year high of $65.25.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Accolade in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Accolade from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Accolade in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Accolade from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.08.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit