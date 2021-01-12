Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,308. The company has a market capitalization of $175.68 million, a PE ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $25.22.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.