Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 31.52% and a negative net margin of 38.43%.

KRUS traded up $2.31 on Tuesday, reaching $21.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,308. The stock has a market cap of $175.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 2.25. Kura Sushi USA has a 1 year low of $5.07 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $14.59.

Several brokerages have commented on KRUS. Stephens upped their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

