Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Posted by on Jan 12th, 2021

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 7.05%.

Shares of LMNR traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.07. 4,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,471. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $286.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Limoneira’s payout ratio is -66.67%.

In other news, CEO Harold S. Edwards sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,387. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Palamountain sold 5,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $99,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,379. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Limoneira from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Limoneira presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.20.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

