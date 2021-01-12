Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 22.96%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded down $8.28 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.05. The company had a trading volume of 23,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.63 and a beta of -0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.78.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,745,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,659,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,800,533.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Shawn Oconnor sold 6,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $360,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,881 shares of company stock worth $4,347,992. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

SLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James started coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.60.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

