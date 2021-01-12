SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. SYNNEX had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.26 earnings per share.
SYNNEX stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.40. The stock had a trading volume of 33,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.28. SYNNEX has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51.
SNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Cross Research lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.11.
SYNNEX Company Profile
SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.
