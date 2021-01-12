SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.38 EPS

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38, Briefing.com reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SYNNEX stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.23. 35,259 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $21.25 and a fifty-two week high of $89.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.28.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

In other SYNNEX news, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 5,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.55, for a total value of $764,260.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,933.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total value of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,948.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. SYNNEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.11.

About SYNNEX

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.