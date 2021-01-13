Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. Albertsons Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.
Albertsons Companies stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96. Albertsons Companies has a 12 month low of $12.91 and a 12 month high of $18.25.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 25th.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.
Read More: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.