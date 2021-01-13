AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AZZ had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. AZZ’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AZZ stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 87.86 and a beta of 1.56. AZZ has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $51.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AZZ. Sidoti cut shares of AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AZZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AZZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AZZ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.08.

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Metal Coatings. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, electrical, and nuclear applications.

