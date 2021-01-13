Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a negative net margin of 18.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.04%.

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.72. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $289.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.04.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

