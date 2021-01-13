EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFO traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,767. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $204.13 million, a PE ratio of -21.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average is $3.29.

EXFO has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

