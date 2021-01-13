EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Issues Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) announced its earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

EXFO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 14,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,767. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. EXFO has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXFO shares. TheStreet lowered shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

