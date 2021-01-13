KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Issues Earnings Results

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.01. The stock had a trading volume of 6,536,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,260. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.10. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $42.20.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KBH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on KB Home from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.53.

In other KB Home news, COO Matthew W. Mandino sold 9,248 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $376,671.04. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 117,170 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total value of $4,412,622.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,074,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,680 shares of company stock valued at $16,211,727. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

