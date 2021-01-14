Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) (NYSE:FEDU) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09), Yahoo Finance reports. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. Four Seasons Education (Cayman) updated its Q4 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE FEDU traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.10. 1,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,089. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. Four Seasons Education has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $1.97.

Get Four Seasons Education (Cayman) alerts:

About Four Seasons Education (Cayman)

Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides after-school education services focusing on math education for kindergarten, elementary and middle school students in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services comprise standard programs; personalized Ivy programs; and special programs, including workshops on specific math topics and courses delivered to K-12 schools.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Seasons Education (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.