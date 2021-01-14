IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE INFO traded down $1.55 on Thursday, reaching $83.90. The company had a trading volume of 3,080,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,157. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $44.81 and a 1-year high of $101.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.83 and its 200-day moving average is $83.37.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Argus downgraded IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Truist lowered shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.44.

In related news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

