IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

INFO traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $83.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,080,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. IHS Markit has a twelve month low of $44.81 and a twelve month high of $101.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.05.

In other news, EVP Edouard Tavernier sold 889 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $75,049.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,414.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INFO has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on IHS Markit from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IHS Markit from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on IHS Markit from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist lowered IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

