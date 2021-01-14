Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 18.85%.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,169,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,495,966. The firm has a market cap of $77.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. Infosys has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $19.07.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INFY. Robert W. Baird cut Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.34.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.