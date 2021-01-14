Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.
NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 819,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 84.26%.
About Shaw Communications
Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.
