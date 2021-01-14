Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) Issues Earnings Results

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

NYSE SJR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 819,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,988. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $20.43.

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 84.26%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SJR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.