Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $160.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Aphria’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

APHA traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,863. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -43.90 and a beta of 2.67. Aphria has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $12.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

APHA has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aphria from $11.75 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.23.

About Aphria

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Earnings History for Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

