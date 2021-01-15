Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Artelo Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $0.97. 36,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,222,977. Artelo Biosciences has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Artelo Biosciences Company Profile

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

