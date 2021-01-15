Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARTL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,222,977. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.85. Artelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $4.42.

Get Artelo Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded Artelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for prostate and breast cancer treatment, as well as for treating PTSD.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Artelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.