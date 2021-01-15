Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 40.08% and a negative net margin of 52.42%.

Shares of BMRA stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 4,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.11 million, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of -0.47. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $2.05 and a 1 year high of $23.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BMRA. Aegis reduced their price target on Biomerica from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Biomerica in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, Director Catherine Coste purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,595.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 23.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

