Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Earnings Results

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS.

NYSE DAL traded down $1.51 on Friday, reaching $39.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,098,233. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $62.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11.

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock worth $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.83.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

