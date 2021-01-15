Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 3,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,422. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

