Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.91. 3,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,422. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.51. The firm has a market cap of $376.12 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

