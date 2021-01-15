Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 177,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,615. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

