Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of LOOP stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.10. 177,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,615. Loop Industries has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th.

Loop Industries Company Profile

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

