Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Announces Earnings Results

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 230.07% and a negative return on equity of 28.75%.

Shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.45. 7,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,833. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $5.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its proprietary flagship product is the ORMD-0801, an orally ingestible insulin capsule, which completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of individuals with diabetes.

