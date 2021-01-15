Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.77 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

PRGS traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 14,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,090. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $52.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.86. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is currently 30.57%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Earnings History for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit