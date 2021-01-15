Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. Washington Federal had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

WAFD traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.27. The stock had a trading volume of 11,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,068. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.95. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WAFD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Federal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Washington Federal from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

In other news, CFO Michael D. Mulholland sold 1,108,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.28, for a total value of $5,854,458.72. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.