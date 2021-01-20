Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Bank First stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075. Bank First has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $533.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

BFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

See Also: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Earnings History for Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bank First Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank First and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit