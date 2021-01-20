Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank First had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 28.94%.

Bank First stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.00. 314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,075. Bank First has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $71.61. The company has a market capitalization of $533.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.71%.

BFC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Bank First from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank First from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In related news, Director Robert W. Holmes sold 20,578 shares of Bank First stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $1,282,626.74. Company insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin. The company offers demand, time, and savings deposits; checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

