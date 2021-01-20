Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 391.74%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of CTXS traded down $2.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.71. The company had a trading volume of 78,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,459. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.29. Citrix Systems has a fifty-two week low of $100.31 and a fifty-two week high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.90%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTXS. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $185.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.27.

In related news, EVP Donna Nappen Kimmel sold 14,668 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.39, for a total transaction of $1,985,900.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,355.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 8,000 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.62, for a total transaction of $908,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,849,011.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,896 shares of company stock worth $4,906,861. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; and Workspace Intelligence that customizes and streamlines user workflows, as well as microapp creation with low-code tooling, automates tasks and functions.

