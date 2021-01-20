Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) announced its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 7.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.85 EPS.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $63.09. 44,849 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.40. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Comerica has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $67.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.83%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens raised shares of Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

