Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE CMA traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.20. 40,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.40. Comerica has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $67.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In other news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Comerica from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.53.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

