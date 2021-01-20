F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) Issues Earnings Results

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. F.N.B. had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Shares of NYSE:FNB traded down $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.71. 114,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day moving average of $8.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.34. F.N.B. has a 12 month low of $5.05 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

FNB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of F.N.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of F.N.B. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

In other F.N.B. news, Director Mary Jo Dively bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.12 per share, with a total value of $27,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,517 shares in the company, valued at $433,355.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,620 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

