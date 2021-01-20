Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 7.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT traded down $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.26. The stock had a trading volume of 51,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,063. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.41%.

FULT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

