Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.61. The company had a trading volume of 19 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,810. The company has a market capitalization of $357.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.02 and a one year high of $33.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 11,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $345,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $44,784.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,938,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,291 shares of company stock valued at $295,361 and sold 21,625 shares valued at $642,801. 29.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

