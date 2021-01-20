Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. Halliburton’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.05. 711,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,707,796. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.54. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $4.25 and a 52 week high of $24.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $988,810.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Halliburton in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. HSBC downgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $14.20 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

