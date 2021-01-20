Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2021

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,325. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Earnings History for Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit