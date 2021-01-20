Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The transportation company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $155.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Heartland Express stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,325. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. Heartland Express has a 52 week low of $15.65 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTLD. Barclays upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Heartland Express from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 10,000 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $188,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Express

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

